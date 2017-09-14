ÁKK sells HUF 52.5 bln of bonds at auction, above plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 52.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 12.5 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer, as primary dealers bid to buy HUF 64.45 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.55%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 14 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 22.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln, after dealers bid to buy HUF 159.61 bln of the bonds. The average yield was 1.42%, 9 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 19 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of ten-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln. Bids came to HUF 59.26 bln, with an average yield of 2.85%, 5 bps under the benchmark and 11 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction.