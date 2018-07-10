ÁKK sells HUF 52 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 52 billion of three-month discount T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 12 bln over its original offer of HUF 40 bln.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 120.94 bln of the papers, state news agency MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.24%, 9 basis points over the secondary market benchmark but 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.