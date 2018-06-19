ÁKK sells HUF 52 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 52.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 12 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Dealers bid for HUF 79.8 bln of the bills, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.15%, 2 basis points under the secondary market benchmark but 2 bps over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.