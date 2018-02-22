ÁKK sells HUF 51.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 51.5 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 13.5 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 39.5 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, HUF 9.5 bln over the plan, after dealers bid for HUF 81.3 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.01%, 1 basis point over the secondary market benchmark and the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 12.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 4.0 bln more than the original offer. Bids reached HUF 23.7 bln.