ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of 6-week T-bills, above plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 50 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 133.59 bln of the papers. The average yield was minus 0.08%, 1 basis point under the three-month secondary market benchmark.

The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.