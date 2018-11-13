ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 50.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers submitted bids for HUF 80.2 bln of the securities, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was -0.06%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.