ÁKK sells HUF 49 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 49.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln on strong demand for floating-rate bonds, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 40.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 107.9 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.41%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 5 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 9.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds. Dealers bidsʼ came to HUF 25.9 bln.