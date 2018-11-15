ÁKK sells HUF 46 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 46.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 10.0 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 37.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, raising its original offer by HUF 7.0 bln after bids came to HUF 50.9 bln. The average yield was 0.36%, 8 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 7 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 9.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 3.0 bln over plan. Bids for the bonds reached HUF 18.0 bln.