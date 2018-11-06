ÁKK sells HUF 43.5 bln of 3-month bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 43.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 3.5 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Bids for the securities reached HUF 130.2 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was -0.07%, 6 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.