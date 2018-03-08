ÁKK sells HUF 42 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 42.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 4 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of twelve-month discount T-bills, as planned. Bids came to HUF 62.0 bln. The average yield was 0.03%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 2 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 12.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its offer by HUF 4.0 bln after dealers bid for HUF 24.7 bln of the papers, state news wire MTI reported.