ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 62.1 bln of the papers.

The average yield was 0.00%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.