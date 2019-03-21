ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds at switch auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2028 at a switch auction on Wednesday, accepting bonds expiring in 2020 as payment, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2020/C bonds, in line with its original offer. Demand from primary dealers came to HUF 57.88 bln for the exchange.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 2.58%, while the average yield of the 2020/C bonds was 0.34%.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2028/A bonds for 2020/A bonds, also in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 35.20 bln.

The 2028/A bonds sold at an average yield of 2.83%, while the average yield of the 2020/A bonds was 0.38%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the three-year benchmark calculated on 2021/C bonds was 0.91%, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2024/C bonds was 2.20%, and the ten-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 3.11%.