ÁKK sells HUF 39 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 39.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 3.0 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, as planned. Bids for the securities reached HUF 55.4 bln, and the average yield was 0.33%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 3 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 9.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 3.0 bln after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 27.8 bln.