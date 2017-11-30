ÁKK sells HUF 38 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 38 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 1 bln on strong demand for five-year floating-rate bonds, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 38.0 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.03%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 2 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 8.0 bln of five-year floaters, HUF 1 bln over the plan. Bids came to HUF 13.0 bln.