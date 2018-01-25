ÁKK sells HUF 36 bln of securities at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 36 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, after primary dealers bid for HUF 38.9 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.00%, 3 basis points below the yield on the secondary market, but 1 bp above the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 6 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, as planned, after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 17.13 bln.