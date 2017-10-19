ÁKK sells HUF 34 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 34 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, higher than its original offer, state news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 27 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, raising its original offer by HUF 7 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 65.88 bln of the papers. The average yield was minus 0.02%, the same as the yield on the secondary market and 2 bps below the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 7 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, as planned, after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 22.85 bln.