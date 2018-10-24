ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Wednesday, raising its original offer by HUF 5.0 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Bids for the securities came to HUF 85.4 bln, state news wire MTI reported. The average yield was -0.06%, 3 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills about one week earlier.