ÁKK sells HUF 29.5 bln of securities, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 29.5 bln of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 6.5 bln less than planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 21.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, cutting its original offer by HUF 9.0 bln after primary dealers bid for just HUF 27.9 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.29%, 2 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 8 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 8.5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln after bids came to HUF 10.1 bln.