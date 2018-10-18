ÁKK sells HUF 29.5 bln of securities, 6.5 bln under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 29.5 bln of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 6.5 bln less than planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 21.0 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, cutting its original offer by HUF 9.0 bln after primary dealers bid for just HUF 27.9 bln of the securities. Average yield was 0.29%, 0.02% over the secondary market benchmark but 0.08% under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 8.5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln after bids came to HUF 10.1 bln.