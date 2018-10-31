ÁKK sells HUF 28.5 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 28.5 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, lowering its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 19.5 bln of 12-month discount T-bills, HUF 10.5 bln below its original offer of HUF 30 bln. Bids came to just HUF 23.09 bln. The average yield was 0.29%, 1 basis point over the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 9 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln, after dealers bid for HUF 17.10 bln of the papers.

