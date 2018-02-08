ÁKK sells HUF 27.5 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 27.5 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 8.5 bln under plan due to weak demand for twelve-month T-bills.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of the twelve-month T-bills, cutting its original offer by HUF 10 bln after primary dealers bid for just HUF 28.1 bln of the papers, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.00%, level with the secondary market benchmark as well as the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 7.5 bln of floating-rate five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 1.5 bln after bids came to HUF 13.9 bln.