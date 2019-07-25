ÁKK sells HUF 26.0 bln of securities, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 26.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, as planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with its original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 68.4 bln of the securities expiring on June 24, 2020. The average yield was 0.15%, 3 basis points under both the secondary market benchmark and the average yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 6.0 bln of three-year floating rate bonds, as planned. The average price rose 0.1 of a percentage point from the July 11 auction, to 98.28%.