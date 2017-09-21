ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, higher than its original offer, according to state news wire MTI.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 59.37 bln of the papers. The average yield was minus 0.02%, 1 bp below the secondary market yield and 5 bps below the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 10 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 30.05 bln.