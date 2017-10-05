ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln on strong demand for a floating-rate bond, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 28.3 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.00%, 3 bps over the secondary market benchmark and 2 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 10 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 3 bln more than planned. Offers for the bonds came to HUF 27.9 bln.