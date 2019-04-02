ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 66.8 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.01%, 3 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.