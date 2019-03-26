ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 36.0 bln of the bills, state news agency MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.00%, 2 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, which matures about one month later, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.