ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln, according to state news agency MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 38.32 bln of the securities, expiring on January 24, 2018.

The average yield was negative 0.05%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

This was the first time the ÁKK accepted oversubscription at a three-month bill auction since June 13.

This is the fourth auction the debt manager has held for bills expiring next year.