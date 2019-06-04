ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 40.5 bln of the securities, state news agency MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.05%, level with the secondary market benchmark and 1 basis point under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.