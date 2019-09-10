ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 35.3 bln of the securities.

The average yield was -0.01%, 5 basis points under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.