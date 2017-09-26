ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month bills at -0.06% yield

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer. The yield dropped to minus 0.06%, a new low, according to state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 50 bln of the papers expiring on January 3, 2018. The ÁKK auctioned three-month T-bills expiring next year for the first time.

The average yield was negative 0.06%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring on February 28, 2018, and also 1 bp lower than the average yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.