ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 27.7 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.00%, 8 basis points under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, which matures about three weeks later, but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.