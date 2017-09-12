ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of 3-month T-bills at negative yield

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.6 bln of the papers.

The average yield was a negative 0.02%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.