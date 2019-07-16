ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billlion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 34.1 bln of the securities.

The average yield was -0.01%, 9 basis points under the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield one week earlier.