ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of 3-month bills at -0.05% yield

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion worth of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer. The yield dropped to minus 0.05%, a new low, state news wire MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 45.5 bln of the papers expiring on December 27.
The average yield was negative 0.05%, 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring one week earlier, and 3 bps lower than the average yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.
