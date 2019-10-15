ÁKK sells discount T-bills as planned

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount T-bills expiring on January 22, 2020, at an auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.7 bln of the securities.
The average yield was -0.05%, 7 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring on February 26, 2020, and down 1 bp from the average yield at an auction of three-month bills one week earlier.
