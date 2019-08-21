ÁKK sells 3-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Wednesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 28.73 bln of the securities, according to state news wire MTI.

The average yield was -0.01%, 2 basis points under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, and 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills last week.