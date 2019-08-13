ÁKK sells 3-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 28.4 bln of the securities expiring on November 20.

The average yield was -0.02%, 6 basis points under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, and 2 bps below the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.