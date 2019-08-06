ÁKK sells 3-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 21.4 bln of the securities, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.00%, 5 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.