ÁKK sells 3-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 51.0 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.04%, 3 basis points under the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.