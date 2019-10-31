ÁKK sells 12-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount 12-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 45.6 bln of the securities, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.01%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.