ÁKK raises three-month T-bills sale to HUF 45 bln

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 45 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising the sale by HUF 5 bln in the light of over two-fold subscription, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 84.5 bln of the securities expiring on February 21, 2018.

The average yield remained unchanged at 0.01% for the third auction in a row, and was 5 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring one week later.

The average yield had dipped below zero in early September and stayed there until late October.