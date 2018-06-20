ÁKK buys back HUF 21 bln of bonds early

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 21.37 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 13.05 bln of 2019/A bonds, which mature on June 24, 2019. Bids reached HUF 32.34 bln, and the average repurchase yield was 0.49%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 8.32 bln of 2019/C bonds maturing on October 30, 2019. Bids reached HUF 24.30 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.53%.

The repurchase yields compare to a 12-month secondary market benchmark of 0.37%. The agency had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.