ÁKK buys back bonds at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 26.58 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 or 2020 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 9.60 bln of 2019/A bonds, which mature on June 24, 2019, accepting all bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.01%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 16.98 bln of 2020/B bonds maturing on June 24, 2020. Bids reached HUF 17.98 bln, and the average repurchase yield was 0.08%.

The repurchase yields compare to a three-month secondary market benchmark of 0.01% and a 12-month benchmark of 0.23%.

The ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.