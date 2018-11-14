ÁKK bond sales slightly below plan at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 38.5 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2028, accepting securities expiring in 2020 as payment, at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 18.5 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2020/C bonds, a little below its original offer of HUF 20 bln. Demand from primary dealers came to HUF 38.45 bln for the exchange.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 3.56%. The average yield of the 2020/C bonds was 0.84%.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2028/A bonds for 2020/A bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids reached HUF 28.74 bln.

The 2028/A bonds sold at an average yield of 3.71%. The average yield of the 2020/A bonds was 0.88%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the three-year benchmark calculated on 2021/C bonds was 1.67%, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2024/C bonds was 3.11%, and the ten-year benchmark calculated on 2027/A bonds was 3.69%.