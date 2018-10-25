ÁKK bond sales of HUF 72 bln exceed plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 72 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 17 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 29.5 bln of three-year bonds at the auction, raising its original offer by HUF 9.5 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 46.5 bln of the papers. The average yield was 1.69%, 2 basis points under the secondary market benchmark and 15 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 20.0 bln of five-year bonds, as planned. Bids came to HUF 27.3 bln, and the average yield was 3.12%, 2 bps under the benchmark and 15 bps under the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln over the original offer, after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 54.2 bln. The average yield was 3.74%, the same as the benchmark, but 13 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the securities.