ÁKK bond buyback exceeds plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 15.74 billion of bonds expiring in 2020 and 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 0.99 bln of 2020/A bonds, which mature on November 12, 2020, accepting all bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 14.75 bln of 2021/C bonds maturing on April 21, 2021, also accepting all bids. The average repurchase yield was also 0.00%.

The repurchase yields compare to a 12-month benchmark of 0.02%.

The ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of each paper.