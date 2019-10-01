ÁKK auctions three-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 45.0 bln of the securities expiring on January 8, 2020.

The average yield was -0.03%, 7 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring on February 26, 2020, and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

Demand was the highest for the three-month bills since an auction in July.