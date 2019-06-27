ÁKK auctions securities as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 26.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, as planned, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 71.27 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.24%, the same as the secondary market benchmark, but 2 basis points higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 6.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, as planned. Dealersʼ bids came to HUF 12.20 bln.