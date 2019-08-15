ÁKK auctions HUF 72.5 bln of bonds, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 72.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 17.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of five-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids from primary dealers came to HUF 33.4 bln. The average yield was 0.75%, 6 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 57 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 30.0 bln of ten-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10.0 bln after bids came to HUF 65.1 bln. The average yield was 1.58%, 11 bps over the benchmark, but 70 bps lower than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of 15-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 49.3 bln, and the average yield was 1.89%, 6 bps over the benchmark, but 81 bps under the yield two weeks earlier.