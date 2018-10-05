ÁKK auctions HUF 38.5 bln of securities, slightly over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 38.5 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 70.2 bln of the bills. The average yield was 0.37%, 1 basis point over the secondary market benchmark, but 21 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 8.5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln on bids for HUF 13.7 bln of the securities.